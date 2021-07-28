Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

India

Eighteen killed in India as truck slams into overcrowded bus

1 minute read

LUCKNOW, July 28 (Reuters) - At least 18 people were killed and 10 injured after a speeding truck rammed into an overcrowded double-decker bus in India's northern state of Uttar Pradesh early on Wednesday, a local official said.

The incident occurred on a highway near Barabanki in central Uttar Pradesh at around 12:45 am, Barabanki Superintendent of Police (SP) Yamuna Prasad told Reuters.

"The bus was overloaded and had about 150 passengers in it. It was hit by an truck on the highway," Prasad said.

At least 10 people were injured and sent to the state capital of Lucknow for treatment, he said.

Media reports said a number of passengers were labourers and that the bus had broken down on the highway before the accident. Uttar Pradesh is India's most populous state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences over the deaths on Twitter.

Reporting by Saurabh Sharma in Lucknow, writing by Shilpa Jamkhandikar; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

India

India · 6:45 AM UTCLegal wrangles hold up U.S. vaccine donations to India

Two months after India dropped local-trial rules for COVID-19 vaccines approved by developed countries, not a single dose has arrived as New Delhi dithers over legal protection sought by companies like Pfizer (PFE.N) and Moderna (MRNA.O).

IndiaIndian shares fall after IMF cuts economic growth forecast
IndiaBlinken starts India meetings with address to civil society group
IndiaEighteen killed in India as truck slams into overcrowded bus

At least 18 people were killed and 10 injured after a speeding truck rammed into an overcrowded double-decker bus in India's northern state of Uttar Pradesh early on Wednesday, a local official said.

IndiaFlash floods kill at least 4 in Indian Kashmir, dozens missing

Dozens of villagers were missing in Indian-ruled Kashmir on Wednesday after flash floods destroyed their houses, killing at least four people, officials said.