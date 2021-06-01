Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Eli Lilly gets Indian emergency use nod for COVID-19 antibody drug combination

Reuters
2 minute read

An Eli Lilly and Company pharmaceutical manufacturing plant is pictured at 50 ImClone Drive in Branchburg, New Jersey, March 5, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo

Eli Lilly and Co's (LLY.N) antibody drug combination has received an emergency use approval in India for the treatment of mild-to-moderate COVID-19, bolstering the country's arsenal of medicines to tackle a devastating second wave of the pandemic.

A combination of the U.S. drugmaker's monoclonal antibodies bamlanivimab and etesevimab has been given approval for restricted use in emergency situations in hospital settings in adults, the company's Indian unit said in an emailed statement.

Monoclonal antibodies mimic natural antibodies that the body generates to fight infection.

The company said it is in talks with the Indian government and regulatory authorities to donate the drugs to help speed up access and provide more treatment options for COVID-19.

A similar antibody cocktail developed by Regeneron (REGN.O) and Roche (ROG.S) in May received emergency use approval in India. read more

Lilly's arthritis drug baricitinib in combination with remdesivir has already received restricted emergency use approval in India for the treatment of hospitalised COVID-19 adult patients requiring supplemental oxygen. read more

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals · 6:25 AM UTCIs it all Greek to you? Coronavirus variants get new names

Coronavirus variants with clunky, alphanumeric names have now been assigned the letters of the Greek Alphabet in a bid to simplify discussion and pronunciation while avoiding stigma.

Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsSouth Korea expands vaccination with J&J's COVID-19 shot offered by U.S.
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsFoxconn, founder Gou apply to buy BioNTech vaccines for Taiwan
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsS.Korea says vaccine shipment to N.Korea from COVAX delayed again
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsJapan to begin COVID-19 vaccinations at workplaces on June 21