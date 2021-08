Cricket - First Test - England v India - Trent Bridge, Nottingham, Britain - August 4, 2021 England's Zak Crawley in action Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

NOTTINGHAM, England, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Electing to bat, England were all out for 183 on the opening day of the first test against India at Trent Bridge on Wednesday.

Skipper Joe Root was the hosts' top scorer with a patient 64, while Jasprit Bumrah (4-46) and Mohammed Shami (3-28) were the standout bowlers for India.

