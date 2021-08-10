Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
England's Broad injures calf, doubtful for second test v India

Cricket - First Test - England v India - Trent Bridge, Nottingham, Britain - August 7, 2021 England's Stuart Broad celebrates taking the wicket of India's KL Rahul Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

Aug 10 (Reuters) - England seamer Stuart Broad hurt his calf during practice on Tuesday, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said, casting doubt over his participation in the second test against India at Lord's on Thursday.

The 35-year-old slipped during the warm-up and sat out practice due to discomfort in his calf. He is set to undergo scans on Wednesday.

"England seamer Stuart Broad has tweaked his right calf in today's warm-up at Lord's. He was unable to train this afternoon with the rest of the England squad. Broad will have a scan tomorrow to determine the extent of his injury," the ECB said in a statement.

Durham's Mark Wood would be the likely replacement if Broad is ruled out.

Earlier on Tuesday, England added all-rounder Moeen Ali to the squad for the second test, with coach Chris Silverwood adding that opener Haseeb Hameed was also in line to make a test comeback read more .

England and India drew the first test in Nottingham last week after rain washed out the last day. The touring side needed 157 runs with nine wickets in hand to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series read more .

Reporting by Dhruv Munjal in Bengaluru Editing by Toby Davis

