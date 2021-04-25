Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

IndiaEU to send aid to India as it struggles with coronavirus

Reuters
1 minute read

People carry oxygen cylinders after refilling them in a factory, amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Ahmedabad, India, April 25, 2021. REUTERS/Amit Dave

The European Commission has activated its EU Civil Protection Mechanism and is seeking to send oxygen and medicine to virus-hit India after receiving a request from Delhi.

India has seen a massive surge in COVID-19 cases in recent days, with hospitals in the capital and across the country turning away patients after running out of medical oxygen and beds. read more

"Alarmed by the epidemiological situation in India. We are ready to support," Commission President Ursula von der Leyen wrote on Twitter on Sunday.

"The EU executive is already coordinating with EU countries that are ready to provide urgently needed oxygen & medicine rapidly," European Commission for humanitarian aid Janez Lenarcic wrote on Twitter.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

India

India · 2:58 PM UTCPM Modi says India shaken by coronavirus ‘storm’, U.S. readies help

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged all citizens to be vaccinated and exercise caution, saying the "storm" of infections had shaken India, as the country set a new global record of the most number of COVID-19 infections in a day.

IndiaDelhi Chief Minister Kejriwal extends lockdown by a week

Delhi's Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday the city state would continue to be under a lockdown till May 3, as coronavirus cases rise steeply.

IndiaU.S. racing to send aid to India as COVID-19 cases soar
IndiaA Sikh temple aids India’s COVID patients battling for breath
IndiaIndian Premier League under fire for plan to keep playing despite COVID-19 crisis

The Indian Premier League (IPL) will carry on with games, its organisers said on Sunday, but came under heavy criticism for the plan as the country grapples with a massive surge in coronavirus cases.