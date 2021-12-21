EXCLUSIVE Foxconn plant in south India to stay shut this week after protests - govt sources

People wear masks to protect themselves from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) while listening to the annual general meeting at the lobby of Foxconn's office in Taipei, Taiwan, June 23, 2020. REUTERS/Ann Wang/File Photo

CHENNAI, India, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Apple supplier Foxconn's (2317.TW) plant near Chennai in southern India will remain shut this week following protests, government sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

Five days of holiday have been declared at the plant, the Superintendent of Police in Kancheepuram said, following protests against food poisoning at a unit.

The report was confirmed by a senior official of the state of Tamil Nadu, of which Chennai is the capital.

Foxconn was not immediately available for comment.

Police in India on Monday released dozens of those detained for blocking a key highway in a protest against food poisoning at the Foxconn plant that makes iPhone 12 models.

Reporting by Rupam Jain in Mumbai and Sudarshan Varadhan in Chennai; Editing by Himani Sarkar

