Fans ejected for New Zealand abuse at World Test final

Cricket - ICC World Test Championship Final - India v New Zealand - Rose Bowl, Southampton, Britain - June 22, 2021

SOUTHAMPTON, England, June 22 (Reuters) - Two spectators were ejected from the ground on the fifth day of the World Test Championship (WTC) final between India and New Zealand on Tuesday after shouting abuse at the New Zealanders.

"We received reports of abuse directed at the New Zealand players," a spokesman for the International Cricket Council said. "Our security team was able to identify the culprits and they were ejected from the ground."

A report on news website stuff.co.nz said a complaint had been made by a New Zealand follower watching the match on television. He said the abuse had included racist comments directed at batsman Ross Taylor, whose mother comes from Samoa.

Taylor, 37, is the first person to play 100 matches in all three formats of international cricket.

Reporting by John Mehaffey, Editing by Himani Sarkar

