Fire at Numaligarh refinery in India is under control -company statement















May 29 (Reuters) - A fire that broke out at the 60,000 barrel-a-day Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) in Assam state, India, on Monday has been brought under control, the refinery said.

"Fire in Vessel VV-4 of hydrocracker unit of Numaligarh refinery, which started around 7.20 p.m. this evening is under control. No injuries or casualties reported," the refinery said in a statement.

"Preliminary investigation on cause of fire has started."

Numaligarh Refinery is a subsidiary of Oil India Ltd (OILI.NS).

(This story has been corrected to say Numaligarh Refinery is a subsidiary of Oil India Ltd., not Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd, in paragraph 4)

Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad and Nidhi Verma; Editing by Susan Fenton











