Five Indian army soldiers die after vehicle catches fire in Kashmir















NEW DELHI, April 20 (Reuters) - At least five Indian army soldiers died in the Himalayan region of Kashmir on Thursday after the vehicle they were travelling in caught fire, the army said in the statement.

The army did not specify the reason behind the fire and said the details were being ascertained.

Reporting by Krishn Kaushik; Writing by Shivam Patel; Editing by Alex Richardson











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.