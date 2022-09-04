Former Tata Sons chair Cyrus Mistry dies in road accident, Indian police say

Tata Group Chairman Cyrus Mistry speaks to shareholders during the Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) annual general meeting in Mumbai June 28, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

MUMBAI, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Cyrus Mistry, former chairman of Indian conglomerate Tata Sons, died in a road accident, a senior Mumbai police official said on Sunday.

Mistry was ousted as chairman of Tata Sons in a boardroom coup in October 2016 after the company criticized his performance.

