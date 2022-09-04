Former Tata Sons chair Cyrus Mistry dies in road accident, Indian police say
MUMBAI, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Cyrus Mistry, former chairman of Indian conglomerate Tata Sons, died in a road accident, a senior Mumbai police official said on Sunday.
Mistry was ousted as chairman of Tata Sons in a boardroom coup in October 2016 after the company criticized his performance.
