France to work with India on nuclear power plant project - minister

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias (not pictured) and his French counterpart Catherine Colonna attend a news conference following a meeting at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Athens, Greece, September 6, 2022. REUTERS/Louiza Vradi

NEW DELHI, Sept 14 (Reuters) - France will continue to work with India on the Jaitapur nuclear power plant project in the state of Maharashtra, Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said on Wednesday.

"We have a special partnership between India and France," Catherine Colonna said in New Delhi.

Reporting by Shivam Patel in New Delhi, Editing by Louise Heavens

