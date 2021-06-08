Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

India

Free vaccines, food to cost India an additional $11 bln -Bloomberg News

2 minute read
1/2

3D-printed small toy figurines, a syringe and vial labelled "coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine" are seen in front of India flag in this illustration taken May 4, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

India will need to spend an additional 800 billion rupees ($11 billion) to provide free vaccine and food to millions of people devastated by a deadly wave of coronavirus infections, Bloomberg News said on Tuesday.

The government of the world's second most populous nation will earmark an additional 700 billion rupees to provide food until November to the poor and other eligible groups, it said, citing people familiar with the matter.

The government may not have to tap the bond market for the funds, the sources said, citing a dividend of 991.2 billion rupees it received from the central bank and inflows expected from asset sales.

India will provide the free vaccines to all adults, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday after markets closed, in a bid to rein in a pandemic that has killed hundreds of thousands. read more

($1=72.8325 Indian rupees)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

India

India · 6:13 AM UTCFree vaccines, food to cost India an additional $11 bln -Bloomberg News

India will need to spend an additional 800 billion rupees ($11 billion) to provide free vaccine and food to millions of people devastated by a deadly wave of coronavirus infections, Bloomberg News said on Tuesday.

IndiaIndia reports 86,498 new COVID-19 infections
IndiaRenault-Nissan's India unit wants state govt to set social distancing rules
IndiaIndian shares edge up as govt offers free COVID-19 vaccines to adults
IndiaIndian court calls for sweeping reforms to respect LGBT rights