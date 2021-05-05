Skip to main content

IndiaG7 foreign ministers say will work to expand COVID-19 vaccine production

The Group of Seven foreign ministers pledged on Wednesday to work with industry to expand the production of affordable COVID-19 vaccines, but stopped short of calling for a waiver of intellectual property rights of the pharma firms.

"We commit to working with  industry  to facilitate expanded manufacturing at scale of affordable COVID-19  vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics and their component parts," the G7 foreign ministers said in a joint statement after a meeting in London.

The ministers said the work would include "promoting partnerships between companies, and  encouraging voluntary licensing and tech transfer agreements on mutually agreed terms".

India

