GAIL India issues swap tender for 12 LNG cargoes in 2024 - sources















SINGAPORE, June 16 (Reuters) - GAIL (India) Ltd (GAIL.NS) has issued a swap tender seeking 12 cargoes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) for loading in the U.S. in exchange for 12 cargoes for delivery into India in 2024, two industry sources said on Friday.

India's largest gas distributor is offering the cargoes for loading from the Sabine Pass terminal in the U.S., and seeking the cargoes for delivery into India's Dhamra terminal.

The tender closes on June 22, the sources said.

Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Sonia Cheema











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.