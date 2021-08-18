Gail India issues tender to buy and sell LNG for Sept and March-sources

The logo of India's state-owned natural gas utility GAIL (India) Ltd is pictured on its corporate office building in New Delhi, India, April 26, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/File Photo

SINGAPORE, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Gail (India) (GAIL.NS) has issued a tender seeking to buy a liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargo for delivery into India and offering a cargo for loading from the United States, two industry sources said on Wednesday.

It is seeking the cargo for September delivery into Dahej, India and has offered a cargo for loading from the Cove Point plant in the United States during March 4-6, one of the sources said.

The tender closes on Aug. 19, the source added.

The Indian importer has 20-year deals to buy 5.8 million tonnes a year of U.S. LNG, split between Dominion Energy's (D.N) Cove Point plant and Cheniere Energy's (LNG.A) Sabine Pass site in Louisiana.

Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.