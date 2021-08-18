Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

India

Gail India issues tender to buy and sell LNG for Sept and March-sources

1 minute read

The logo of India's state-owned natural gas utility GAIL (India) Ltd is pictured on its corporate office building in New Delhi, India, April 26, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/File Photo

SINGAPORE, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Gail (India) (GAIL.NS) has issued a tender seeking to buy a liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargo for delivery into India and offering a cargo for loading from the United States, two industry sources said on Wednesday.

It is seeking the cargo for September delivery into Dahej, India and has offered a cargo for loading from the Cove Point plant in the United States during March 4-6, one of the sources said.

The tender closes on Aug. 19, the source added.

The Indian importer has 20-year deals to buy 5.8 million tonnes a year of U.S. LNG, split between Dominion Energy's (D.N) Cove Point plant and Cheniere Energy's (LNG.A) Sabine Pass site in Louisiana.

Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

India

India · 5:27 AM UTC

Indian shares hit record highs on banks, FMCG boost; sugar stocks drop

Indian shares hit record highs on Wednesday, boosted by heavyweight HDFC Bank after the country's central bank relaxed restrictions on the private-sector lender for issuing new credit cards.

India
India reports 35,178 new COVID-19 cases
India
India's HDFC Bank says cenbank eases curbs on new credit cards
India
EXCLUSIVE India starts selling oil from strategic reserves after policy shift
India
EXCLUSIVE India likely to withdraw sugar export subsidies from new season