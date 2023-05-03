Go Airlines' lenders likely to meet on Wednesday to plan further course of action - sources

The logo of GoAir airline is pictured on an A320neo aircraft at the builder's headquarters of Airbus in Colomiers near Toulouse
MUMBAI, May 3 (Reuters) - Lenders to India's Go Airlines (India) Ltd will likely meet on Wednesday to discuss the future course of action after the embattled airline filed for bankruptcy on Tuesday, two bankers aware of the development told Reuters.

The cash-strapped airline owes financial creditors 65.21 billion Indian rupees, its bankruptcy filing showed. As of April 30, the company had not defaulted on any of these dues, it said in a filing seen by Reuters.

