BENGALURU, July 19 (Reuters) - Google (GOOGL.O) said on Wednesday an Indian court's directive that the company cannot remove Disney's streaming service from its app store in the country is interim in nature.

A temporary 4% in-app fee will apply as legal proceedings play out, the U.S. tech giant added.

Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.