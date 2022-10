NEW DELHI, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Six people were killed after a helicopter carrying pilgrims crashed in Kedarnath in northern India on Tuesday, a state police official told Reuters.

Reporting by Saurabh Sharma, Writing by Tanvi Mehta; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman











