Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

India

Hinduja Global to sell healthcare services arm to Baring for $1.2 bln, shares jump

2 minute read

BENGALURU, Aug 10 (Reuters) - India's Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd (HGS) (HGSL.NS) said on Tuesday it would divest its healthcare services arm for $1.2 billion to funds associated with Baring Private Equity Asia, sending its shares up 5% to a three-week high.

The sale will create growth capital for HGS, the business process management unit of Hinduja Group, a century-old conglomerate, and allow the company to focus on building its digital services, it said in a regulatory filing.

The healthcare services unit has more than 20,000 employees across India, the Philippines, the United States and Jamaica and brought in revenue of $400 million, or around 53% of HGS' total revenue, in fiscal year 2021.

"HGS will continue to focus on aggressively expanding its CES (Consumer Engagement Solutions) and Digital businesses in line with our goal to transform itself into a 'digitally-enabled customer experience company'," HGS Global CEO Partha DeSarkar said in the statement.

HGS will transfer all client contracts, employees and assets after the deal's completion, expected within 90 days, it added.

The transaction will mark Baring's seventh investment in the sector and third in healthcare technology services, the private equity giant, with assets under management of $23 billion, said.

Including Tuesday's gains, shares of HGS are up 187% so far this year, outperforming the benchmark NSE Nifty 50's (.NSEI) about 16% rise.

Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

India

India · 4:32 AM UTCAmazon, top Indian seller Cloudtail end relationship amid regulatory heat

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) and one of its biggest sellers in India, Cloudtail, have decided to end their relationship, they said on Monday, following years of allegations from brick-and-mortar retailers that the seller received preferential treatment.

IndiaIndia shuts last consulate in Afghanistan and evacuates citizens
IndiaIndia eases rules in scheme to provide cooking gas to poor people
IndiaIndia's daily COVID-19 cases near five-month low
IndiaIndian rupee slips to near two-week low on Fed taper talk