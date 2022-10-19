Honda Motorcycles & Scooters India to launch flexi-fuel model by end-2024

Employees work on an assembly line of Honda Motorcycles & Scootesr India at Vithalapur town in the western state of Gujarat, India, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave/File Photo















NEW DELHI, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Honda Motorcycles and Scooters India plans to launch a flexi-fuel model of motorcycle in India by end-2024, the company's CEO said on Wednesday.

"Our internal target is minimum, one model, the first model of flexi-fuel motorcycle to be launched by end-2024," Atsushi Ogata, chief executive officer of Honda Motorcycles and Scooters India said at the International Conference on Biofuels in New Delhi.

Reporting by Mohi Narayan, Writing by Tanvi Mehta; editing by David Evans











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.