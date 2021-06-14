Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Honeywell says partnering with Indian govt to ramp up oxygen production

A logo of Honeywell is pictured on their booth during the European Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (EBACE) in Geneva, Switzerland, May 22, 2017. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File photo

Honeywell International Inc (HON.O) said on Monday it was partnering with the Indian government to ramp up oxygen production in the country.

Honeywell, which makes aircraft parts for planes manufactured by Boeing Co (BA.N) and Canada's Bombardier Inc (BBDb.TO), said its researchers will collaborate with Indian scientists to test and validate suitability of adsorbents for oxygen production in India.

Indian hospitals ran out of beds and life-saving oxygen during a devastating second wave of coronavirus in April and May and some people died in parking lots outside hospitals and at their homes. The South Asian country's total COVID-19 case load now stands at 29.51 million, while total fatalities are at 374,305. read more

