Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

IndiaHyderabad's winless streak in IPL baffles skipper Warner

Reuters
2 minutes read

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner is surprised by his team's winless streak in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and demanded "smart cricket" from his side after their third successive defeat in Saturday's match against Mumbai Indians.

For the third match in a row, the 2016 champions failed to pull off a chase despite looking in a strong position to win the contest against defending champions Mumbai.

Chasing 151 for victory, Hyderabad got off to a flying start before Jonny Bairstow was dismissed hit wicket and Warner (36) ran himself out as Mumbai went on to win by 13 runs.

"I don't know how to take that," a disappointed Warner said as Hyderabad remain rooted to the bottom of the points table after their worst start to the tournament.

"Two of us got set, my run out, Jonny stepping on his wickets, and false shots in the middle proved that if you don't have two (set) guys at the end, you don't win," Warner said.

"These scores are very chaseable, it's just poor batting.

"You just need smart cricket in the middle, we aren't doing that. We've got to learn from the mistakes and right now, it's just the batsmen."

The defeat exposed Hyderabad's brittle middle order and renewed calls to play New Zealand captain Kane Williamson who is recovering from an elbow injury.

"We have to speak to the physios, he's coming along nicely and plays a big role in our squad," Warner said.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

India

India · April 17, 2021 · 10:20 PM UTCIndia’s capital Delhi faces hospital beds shortage as coronavirus cases surge

India's capital New Delhi recorded 24,000 coronavirus cases in a 24-hour period and is facing an acute shortage of hospital beds, its chief minister said on Saturday, as the country overall recorded more than 200,000 cases for a third day.

IndiaU.S. Sikh group demands probe of possible hate bias in deadly Indianapolis FedEx rampage
IndiaHyderabad's winless streak in IPL baffles skipper Warner

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner is surprised by his team's winless streak in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and demanded "smart cricket" from his side after their third successive defeat in Saturday's match against Mumbai Indians.

IndiaChahar masterclass lights up Dhoni's 200th Chennai appearance

Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni's 200th appearance for the franchise merited celebration and Deepak Chahar duly provided it with a bowling masterclass in Friday's Indian Premier League contest against Punjab Kings.

IndiaIndia pledges massive boost in vaccine output as COVID-19 cases surge