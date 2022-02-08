Hyundai says regrets offence caused to Indians after Pakistani partner's tweet

Workers assemble cars inside the Hyundai Motor India Ltd. plant at Kancheepuram district in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Babu

NEW DELHI, Feb 8 (Reuters) - South Korea's Hyundai Motor (005380.KS) said it deeply regrets the offence caused to Indians due to an "unauthorized" tweet from the account of its Pakistan partner that expressed solidarity for the people of the disputed territory of Kashmir.

"As a business policy, Hyundai Motor Company does not comment on political or religious issues in any specific region. We deeply regret any offense caused to the people of India by this unofficial social media activity," Hyundai said in a Twitter post on Tuesday.

Hyundai is facing calls for a boycott by hundreds of social media users in India, which considers the whole of Kashmir as an integral part of the country. The social media users said the company must apologise for being insensitive to India's position on the decades-old dispute over Kashmir. read more

Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

