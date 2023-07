July 3 (Reuters) - IDFC First Bank (IDFB.NS) said on Monday its board had approved its merger with IDFC Ltd (IDFC.NS), subject to regulatory approvals.

This comes days after Housing Development Finance Corp (HDFC.NS) merged with HDFC Bank (HDBK.NS) in a $40 billion deal, the largest in India's corporate history.

Reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber















