India 5G spectrum auction to continue for few more days, minister says

NEW DELHI, July 30 (Reuters) - India had drawn bids totalling about $19 billion for 5G spectrum and the process is likely to continue for the coming few days, telecom minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Saturday.

Reliance Industries' (RELI.NS) Jio, rivals Bharti Airtel (BRTI.NS) and Vodafone Idea (VODA.NS), as well as billionaire Gautam Adani's Adani Enterprises Ltd (ADEL.NS) were all among the bidders for 5G airwaves.

Vaishnaw said he expects the rollout of 5G - which government says can provide data speeds about 10 times faster than 4G - by October this year.

($1 = 79.3360 Indian rupees)

