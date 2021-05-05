Pranav Mishra, 19, is helped by his relatives to place the body of his mother Mamta Mishra, 45, who died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), on a pyre for her cremation at a crematorium ground in New Delhi, India, May 4, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

India accounted for nearly half of the COVID-19 cases reported worldwide last week and one in four of deaths, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Wednesday.

"India accounts for over 90% of both cases and deaths in the region, as well as 46% of global cases and 25% of global deaths reported in the past week," the Geneva-based agency said in its weekly epidemiological report.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.