India agency conducting searches on some Paytm, PayU premises - report

A worker adjusts a hoarding of Paytm, a digital payments firm, in Ahmedabad, India, January 31, 2019. REUTERS/Amit Dave

BENGALURU, Sept 14 (Reuters) - India's federal financial crime fighting agency was conducting searches on certain premises of One 97 Communications Ltd's (PAYT.NS) Paytm and payment solutions provider PayU, CNBC-TV18 reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

Paytm, the Enforcement Directorate and PayU did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

