India agency searches premises, freezes bank accounts in Free Fire probe

BENGALURU, Sept 27 (Reuters) - India's federal crime fighting agency on Tuesday searched the premises of Coda Payments India, distributor of Sea Ltd's (SE.N) Free Fire, as part of an investigation into the now-banned popular game.

The Enforcement Directorate said in a tweet that it had also frozen Coda's bank account with a balance of 685.3 million Indian rupees ($8.40 million).

Coda Payments did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

Reporting by Nishit Navin in Bengaluru and Munsif Vengattil; Editing by Anil D'Silva

