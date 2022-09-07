India aims to halve road accidents by end-2024

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

India's transport minister, Nitin Gadkari, displays a book written by him at his office in New Delhi, India, August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/File Photo

NEW DELHI, Sept 7 (Reuters) - India aims to halve road accidents and related deaths by the end of 2024, the road and transport minister said on Wednesday, days after the former chairman of the Tata conglomerate died in a car crash. read more

Nitin Gadkari also said the government hoped to finalise a draft for a mandatory six airbags in all cars this year.

Reporting by Aftab Ahmed and Aditi Shah; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.