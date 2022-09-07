1 minute read
India aims to halve road accidents by end-2024
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
NEW DELHI, Sept 7 (Reuters) - India aims to halve road accidents and related deaths by the end of 2024, the road and transport minister said on Wednesday, days after the former chairman of the Tata conglomerate died in a car crash. read more
Nitin Gadkari also said the government hoped to finalise a draft for a mandatory six airbags in all cars this year.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Aftab Ahmed and Aditi Shah; Editing by Jacqueline Wong
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.