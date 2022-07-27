India allows Bharat PetroResources to invest extra $1.6 bln in Brazil oil project

NEW DELHI, July 27 (Reuters) - India's cabinet has approved an additional investment of $1.6 bln by Bharat PetroResource's Ltd (BPRL) in an oil project in Brazil, a government statement said on Wednesday.

BPRL, the exploration arm of state-run Bharat Petroleum Corp (BPCL.NS), holds 40% stake in BM-SEAL-11 project, while the remainder is held by Brazil's national oil company Petrobras(PETR4.SA).

Oil production from the block is expected from 2026/27, the statement said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Nidhi Verma

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.