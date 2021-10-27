India antitrust body raids Associated Alcohols, Som Distilleries in price fixing probe-sources

People wearing protective masks stand outside a wine shop to buy liquor during an extended nationwide lockdown to slow the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in New Delhi, India, May 4, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

NEW DELHI, Oct 27 (Reuters) - India’s antitrust watchdog on Wednesday raided offices of Associated Alcohols & Breweries (ASAL.NS) and Som Distilleries as part of an investigation into alleged price fixing in liquor products, two sources with direct knowledge told Reuters.

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) officials were conducting search and seizure operations across several cities and the case is about the companies allegedly violating anti-trust laws by colluding on prices while seeking necessary regulatory approvals in states, the sources added.

The CCI did not respond to a request for comment. E-mails and phone calls to Associated Alcohols and Som Distilleries went unanswered.

Reporting by Aditya Kalra in New Delhi; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani

