India approves 3% rise in inflation-linked wages of over 11 mln federal govt employees

A man walks down the staircase of an Indian post office in New Delhi, India, October 9, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

NEW DELHI, Oct 21 (Reuters) - The Indian cabinet on Thursday approved a 3% increase in inflation-linked wages and pensions for 11.7 million federal government employees, a cabinet minister said.

The move will partly compensate workers for rising prices before the festival season.

The government will spend 94.88 billion rupees ($1.27 billion) a year on the increases, Anurag Thakur, India's information and broadcasting minister, told reporters after the cabinet met.

($1 = 74.8725 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Manoj Kumar and Aftab Ahmed, Editing by Timothy Heritage

