India
India approves 3% rise in inflation-linked wages of over 11 mln federal govt employees
NEW DELHI, Oct 21 (Reuters) - The Indian cabinet on Thursday approved a 3% increase in inflation-linked wages and pensions for 11.7 million federal government employees, a cabinet minister said.
The move will partly compensate workers for rising prices before the festival season.
The government will spend 94.88 billion rupees ($1.27 billion) a year on the increases, Anurag Thakur, India's information and broadcasting minister, told reporters after the cabinet met.
($1 = 74.8725 Indian rupees)
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.