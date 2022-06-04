India approves Biological E. COVID shot as a booster

A girl receives a dose of Biological E's COVID-19 vaccine, Corbevax, during a vaccination drive for children aged 12 to 14 inside a school in Ahmedabad, India, March 16, 2022. REUTERS/Amit Dave

June 4 (Reuters) - India has approved Hyderabad-based drugmaker Biological E's COVID-19 vaccine as the first mix-and-match booster dose in the country, the company said on Saturday.

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) gave the nod for the Corbevax vaccine to be administerd as a booster shot to people age 18 years and over who have already received two doses of either AstraZeneca Plc's (AZN.L) Covishield or Bharat Biotech's Covaxin.

Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirsten Donovan

