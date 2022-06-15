India approves proposal for private firms to operate 5G networks

People stand in front of a board depicting 5G network at the India Mobile Congress 2018 in New Delhi, India, October 26, 2018. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

NEW DELHI, June 15 (Reuters) - India's government on Wednesday gave final approval to a proposal for directly allocating airwaves to enterprises, paving the way for them to operate private 5G networks.

The government also said it would hold the 5G spectrum auction by the end of July. The auction is expected to see participation from the country's three main carriers - Vodafone Idea (VODA.NS), Bharti Airtel Ltd (BRTI.NS) and Reliance Industries Ltd's (RELI.NS) Jio.

Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in New Delhi; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

