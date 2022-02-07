India approves Sputnik Light COVID shot for unvaccinated - local manufacturer

A healthcare worker holds a syringe with the one-dose Sputnik Light vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in a vaccination centre at a city market in Moscow, Russia, June 30, 2021. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

NEW DELHI, Feb 7 (Reuters) - India has approved Russia's one-shot Sputnik Light COVID-19 vaccine for people who have not yet received a vaccine, the shot's Indian manufacturer said on Monday.

Russia said on Sunday that India had approved Sputnik Light for emergency use, almost 10 months after it cleared the two-dose Sputnik V. read more

"The current restricted use in emergency situation approval from the DCGI (Drugs Controller General of India) to Sputnik Light is for the single-shot standalone vaccine," a spokesperson for Indian drugmaker Dr Reddy's told Reuters in an email.

"Our efforts to seek approval for Sputnik Light as a precautionary dose / booster are currently underway," the spokesperson said.

The DCGI did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

India currently uses AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine in tandem with local firm Bharat Biotech's Covaxin and has inoculated more than 75% of its 950 million adult population.

India has approved booster shots for frontline workers, as well as older citizens with co-morbidities, but has mandated that the booster shot be the same as the original one.

Reporting by Neha Arora in New Delhi Writing by Shilpa Jamkhandikar Editing by Mark Potter

