India approves two COVID vaccines for children under 12

A boy reacts as he receives a dose of Biological E's COVID-19 vaccine, Corbevax, during a vaccination drive for children aged 12 to 14 inside a school in Ahmedabad, India, March 16, 2022. REUTERS/Amit Dave

BENGALURU, April 26 (Reuters) - India has approved emergency use of Biological E's COVID-19 vaccine Corbevax for children aged five to 12 and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for six to 12-year olds, the country's health minister said in a tweet on Tuesday.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.