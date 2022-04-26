1 minute read
India approves two COVID vaccines for children under 12
BENGALURU, April 26 (Reuters) - India has approved emergency use of Biological E's COVID-19 vaccine Corbevax for children aged five to 12 and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for six to 12-year olds, the country's health minister said in a tweet on Tuesday.
Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu
