India asks parliament to approve additional spending of $39.7 bln in FY23















NEW DELHI, Dec 9 (Reuters) - India sought parliamentary approval on Friday for net additional spending of 3.26 trillion rupees ($40 billion) for the current financial year, spurred by a jump in expenditure on fertiliser and food amid the Ukraine crisis.

The government sought approval for gross additional spending of 4.36 trillion rupees, it told parliament, after earlier pegging total expenditure for the year at 39.45 trillion rupees ($480.5 billion) in budget estimates.

($1=82.1000 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Nigam Prusty and Aftab Ahmed











