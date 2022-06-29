India asks social media firms to remove content justifying killing of a Hindu

Activists of Bajrang Dal, a Hindu hardline group, react after they were detained by police during a protest against the killing of a Hindu man in the city of Udaipur, a day after two Muslim men posted a video claiming responsibility for slaying him, in New Delhi, India, June 29, 2022. REUTERS/Amit Dave

MUMBAI, June 29 (Reuters) - India has asked social media platforms to immediately remove content that encourages, glorifies or justifies the killing on Tuesday of a Hindu tailor, the government said.

A Hindu man was killed in his tailoring shop in a northwestern Indian town on Tuesday, and two machete-wielding Muslim men in a video claimed responsibility for it, raising tension in the area. read more

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology said in a notice issued late on Wednesday that the removal of the content was necessary "to prevent any incitement and disruption of public order and to restore public peace and harmony."

Reporting by Aditya Karla; Writing by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by William Maclean

