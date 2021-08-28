Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

India

India attracts $22.5 bln in foreign direct investment in April-June 2021-govt

1 minute read

Cars are seen parked at Maruti Suzuki's plant at Manesar, in the northern state of Haryana, India, August 11, 2019. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

NEW DELHI, Aug 28 (Reuters) - India attracted foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows of $22.53 billion during the first three months of the fiscal year starting on April 1, 90% higher than the April-June period last year, the government said on Saturday.

India's automobile industry accounted for 27% of the total FDI equity inflow, emerging as the brightest sector in Asia's third-largest economy, followed by computer software and hardware and the services sectors which accounted for 17% and 11% of the inflows respectively, the trade ministry said in a statement.

"Measures taken by the Government on the fronts of FDI policy reforms, investment facilitation and ease of doing business have resulted in increased FDI inflows into the country," the statement added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration has cut corporate tax rates to woo manufacturers and revive private investment, introduced new farm laws and passed labour reforms aimed at making hiring and firing workers easier.

Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal Editing by Ros Russell

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

India

India · 12:47 PM UTC

Modi hails India's 10 mln COVID vaccine doses in a single day

India administered more than 10 million COVID-19 vaccine doses on Friday, a national record that Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed as a "momentous feat" for the country ahead of fears of another surge in infections.

India
India's Future files new case against Amazon in top court over $3.4 bln retail deal
India
India attracts $22.5 bln in foreign direct investment in April-June 2021-govt
India
India collapse again as England seal crushing win
India
India puts Life Insurance Corp's IPO on fast track