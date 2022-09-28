India bans Islamic organisation PFI for five years















Sept 28 (Reuters) - Indian authorities on Wednesday declared the Popular Front of India (PFI) and its affiliates an "unlawful association" with immediate effect, banning it for five years.

This comes after the authorities detained scores of members of the Islamic organisation on Tuesday and earlier in the month, accusing them of violence and anti-national activities.

Reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman











