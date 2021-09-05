Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
India

India batsman Rahul fined 15% of match fee for dissent

Cricket - Fourth Test - England v India - The Oval, London, Britain - September 4, 2021 Indian's KL Rahul walks after losing his wicket Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge - UP1EH940W1P34

MUMBAI, Sept 5 (Reuters) - India opener KL Rahul was fined 15% of his match fee for protesting against the umpire's decision during his dismissal in the fourth test against England, the International Cricket Council said on Sunday.

Rahul was on 46 on the third day in India's second innings on Saturday when England reviewed against the umpire's on-field decision for a caught behind appeal off the seam bowling from James Anderson.

The batsman made his displeasure clear after the review adjudged him out.

He was found guilty of breaching the ICC's code of conduct relating to "showing dissent at an umpire's decision during an international match", the world cricket governing body said in a statement.

The ICC said there was no need for a formal hearing as Rahul accepted the sanction proposed by match referee Chris Broad.

Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly; Editing by Tom Hogue

