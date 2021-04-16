Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
India said on Friday monthly production capacity of its homegrown COVID-19 shot will be raised to nearly 100 million doses by September, as it tries to overcome a shortage amid a record surge in cases.

"The current production capacity of indigenously developed Covaxin vaccine will be doubled by May-June 2021 and then increased nearly 6-7 fold by July-August 2021," the Ministry of Science & Technology said in a statement, pegging current capacity at 10 million doses.

India · April 16, 2021 · 3:27 PM UTCIndia battles record COVID surge as rallies, Hindu festival draw huge crowds

India battled a record surge in COVID-19 cases on Friday as hospitals ran out of oxygen and beds, while politicians held election rallies and hundreds of thousands of Hindu devotees attended a weeks-long festival, infuriating health officials.

The Indian government said on Friday it will supply 17,092 MT of medical oxygen in a dozen states where the virus is surging, including Maharashtra and capital city of Delhi.

