July 1 (Reuters) - Twenty five people died and about eight people were injured after a bus travelling in India's Maharashtra state caught fire, India's ANI News Agency reported early on Saturday.

The bus, travelling from Yavatmal to Pune, was carrying 32 people, the report said.

Reporting by Rahat Sandhu in Bengaluru; Editing by William Mallard















