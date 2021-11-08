India to buy 10 mln doses of Zydus Cadila's COVID-19 vaccine at about $4 each

A woman holds a small bottle labelled with a "Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine" sticker and a medical syringe in this illustration taken October 30, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo

BENGALURU, Nov 8 (Reuters) - India has placed an order for 10 million doses of Zydus Cadila's (CADI.NS) DNA COVID-19 vaccine at a price of 265 rupees ($3.57) per dose, the drugmaker said on Monday.

The three-dose vaccine, ZyCoV-D, was approved by the country's drug regulator in August for emergency use in adults and children aged 12 years and above. read more

As opposed to traditional syringes, it is administered using a needle-free "PharmaJet" applicator, which will be sold at 93 rupees per dose.

"The needle-free application of the vaccination, we hope, will motivate many more to vaccinate and safeguard themselves from COVID-19," Sharvil Patel, managing director of Zydus, said in a filing to the stock exchanges.

The total cost to the government to inoculate a person with the vaccine and the applicator would come up to 1,074 rupees ($14.48).

India has so far administered nearly 1.09 billion vaccine doses to its adult population, of which 88% have received a version of AstraZeneca's (AZN.L) shot by the Serum Institute of India, which sells it to the state governments at 400 rupees a dose and to private hospitals for 600 rupees.

The two other shots used are a home-grown one by vaccine maker Bharat Biotech and Russia's Sputnik V. Bharat Biotech supplies its vaccine at 150 rupees a dose, while Dr. Reddy's Laboratories (REDY.NS), the supplier of Sputnik V, has priced the shot at 995 rupees.

The 265 rupee price had been decided in consultation with the government, Zydus said.

($1 = 74.1900 Indian rupees)

