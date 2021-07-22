Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

India

India cabinet eases foreign investment rules to aid BPCL sale - sources

1 minute read

A man paints the logo of oil refiner Bharat Petroleum Corp (BPCL) on a wall on the outskirts of Kochi, India, November 21, 2019. REUTERS/Sivaram V//File Photo

NEW DELHI, July 22 (Reuters) - India's federal cabinet approved plans on Thursday to allow 100% foreign direct investment in state-run oil companies in which a strategic stake sale is announced, a move to help privatisation of Bharat Petroleum Corp (BPCL.NS), two government sources said.

"Foreign investment up to 100% under automatic route is allowed in cases where government has accorded in-principle approval for strategic disinvestment of the PSU (public sector undertaking) engaged in petroleum and natural gas sector," said one of the sources.

India so far allows 49% foreign direct investment in state-run oil and gas companies. The government wants to sell its near 53% stake in BPCL, India's second-largest state-run refiner, in this financial year ending in March 2022, as part of plans to raise 1.75 trillion rupees ($23.5 billion) from stakes in companies.

Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Writing by Manoj Kumar

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

India

India · 9:22 AM UTCEXCLUSIVE India watchdog accuses Amazon of concealing facts in deal for Future Group unit

India's antitrust regulator has accused Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) of concealing facts and making false submissions when it sought approval for a 2019 investment in a Future Group unit, a letter to the U.S. e-commerce giant seen by Reuters showed.

IndiaAngry Indian growers gather near parliament to protest over farm laws
IndiaIndia's Tata gets bullish on e-commerce just as rules threaten to transform market
IndiaIndia's smartphone sales fall 13% during second COVID-19 wave - report
IndiaIndia's daily COVID-19 cases rise by 41,383