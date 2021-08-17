India cenbank allows HDFC Bank to issue new credit cards - source

The headquarters of India's HDFC bank is pictured in Mumbai, India, December 4, 2015. To match interview HDFC BANK-OUTLOOK/ REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

BENGALURU, Aug 17 (Reuters) - India's central bank has allowed HDFC Bank (HDBK.NS) to issue new credit cards, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters, months after it curbed some of the lender's operations due to outages in its digital payment services.

However, the Reserve Bank of India's ban on the bank introducing new digital initiatives will continue, the source said.

