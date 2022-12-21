India cenbank chief says next financial crisis will come from private cryptocurrencies















MUMBAI, Dec 21 (Reuters) - India's central bank chief on Wednesday warned that the next financial crisis will come from private cryptocurrencies adding that he still holds the view that cryptocurrencies should be prohibited.

Reserve Bank of India governor Shaktikanta Das also added that cryptocurrencies have no underlying value and pose risks for macroeconomic and financial stability.

Reporting by Swati Bhat and Siddhi Nayak; Writing by Nupur Anand; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman











