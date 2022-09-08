India cenbank official: infrastructure spending can curb supply-side inflation

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

NEW DELHI, Sept 8 (Reuters) - An Indian central bank official said on Thursday that a focus on spending on infrastructure would help the country contain long-term, supply-side inflation.

Sitikantha Pattanaik, an executive director at the Reserve Bank of India, was speaking at an event in New Delhi.

Ashima Goyal, a member of India's Monetary Policy Committee, told the event that uneven rainfall in some regions could impact crop output and may not augur well for inflation.

