India cenbank raises key rate by 40 bps to tame inflation

BENGALURU, May 4 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy committee (MPC) raised the key lending rate by 40 basis points on Wednesday, in a surprise move, as it sought to take calibrated steps to exit the extraordinary accommodation and contain rapid inflation.

The MPC raised the key lending rate or the repo rate

KUNAL KUNDU, INDIA ECONOMIST, SOCIETE GENERALE, BENGALURU

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

"From being behind the curve for some time, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has taken a big leap to try and bottle the inflation genie.

"A 120 bp increase in inflation forecast in April, change in policy focus to inflation from growth to eventually announcing an inter-meeting 40bp policy rate hike (unanimously at that), the RBI has sent the clear message that inflation needs to be tackled head-on even if it comes at the cost of growth.

"While we have revised up our FY22-23 inflation forecast to 6.0% YOY, we expect the RBI to hike its forecast from current expectations of 5.7% as there are enough and more signs of price pressures, not the least because of supply shocks caused by the Ukraine conflict."

"The surprise repo rate and CRR hikes are very well-timed, as our own CPI inflation projection for April 2022 is 7.4%.

"By advancing the rate decision by approximately one month, the MPC has focused on preventing inflationary expectations from unanchoring in an increasingly uncertain environment. The committee has displayed its nimble-footedness and clearly completed the pivot back to inflation management.

"If the U.S. Fed's decision tonight is more hawkish than expected, then the 10-year g-sec yield could test 7.5% as early as tomorrow; this is the cap that we had foreseen for H1 FY2023.

"If a de-escalation in geopolitical tensions cools commodity prices, then we expect a pause to reassess the impact on growth, followed by another 25-50 bps of rate hikes in CY2023."

"The surprise mid-cycle rate hike by the RBI is driven by factors such as inflation woes, the perception that the RBI is falling behind the curve, external sector pressures (capital outflow, higher trade deficit, weaker rupee) and likelihood of 50 bps rate hike by the U.S. Fed.

"We expect immediate increase in money market rate, some transmission in the long-term bond market and also credit market (both lending and deposit rates). The impact on the equity market is likely to be negative in the short term."

"The RBI pivot from excessive dovishness to neutral to cautious was evident in the April 22 review. With an intra-meeting policy hike of 40 bps accompanied by an unanticipated CRR hike of 50 bps, the RBI has unequivocally joined the list of central banks taking decisive policy action to keep inflation expectations under check.

"With the formal initiation of monetary policy tightening, there could be more rate hikes in the offing, alongside durable absorption of systemic liquidity.

"In India, we are just where the U.S. Fed was a few months ago, and yields may face an upward pressure across the tenor of the curve - though liquidity reduction adds an additional element of adjustment at the shorter end."

"With the 40bps rate hike, the terminal policy rate is likely to be higher and we expect three more rate hikes this year. Finally, the rate hike also acts as a defence for the rupee ahead of the U.S. Fed's policy announcement."

"The off-cycle 40 bp repo rate hike (price rise) and 50 bp CRR hike is welcome and comes hot on the heels of the Reserve Bank of Australia's surprisingly large rate hike and on the eve of U.S. Fed's rate action.

"Global supply curve has become less elastic due to trade wars, geopolitical war and the pandemic, which means the world economy cannot accommodate higher demand without creating price pressures.

"We should see global central banks' hurried move towards withdrawing accommodation against this background. We expect another 150 bp repo rate hike from RBI this year along with attempts to withdraw excess liquidity."

"The combination of a 40 bps repo rate hike and a 50 bps CRR hike is an attempt by the RBI to preempt inflationary pressures and be ahead of the curve.

"The bigger surprise was the CRR hike, which indicates the RBI's intent on withdrawing liquidity at a sharper pace.

"While inflation is unlikely to decline in the near term, today's move should help in pushing real rates towards neutral over the next few quarters. Rates across the curve will reprice factoring in a markedly more hawkish RBI. We continue to expect cumulative 100-125 bps of repo rate hikes in FY2023."

"India undertook a two-pronged action in its inter-meeting rate review. The 40bp hike front runs the likelihood of an elevated April inflation release (above 7.5%) and comes close to the heels of above-target inflation in Q1 2022.

"Concurrent move to raise the CRR by 50bp points to a preference for more durable absorption of liquidity."

"The 'surprise move' by the RBI is not a surprise to me given the turn of events in the past few weeks. The central bank has to take these steps to prevent an extreme fall in the value of our currency and protect financial stability.

"A hike in the policy repo rate and the CRR are the most appropriate steps when the nation is facing galloping inflation and a widening trade deficit. These are a kind of emergency measures to control extreme financial outcomes."

"The off-cycle repo rate hike along with CRR hike comes as a big surprise. While we were expecting a front loading of the rate hikes but the out-of-turn timing of rate actions seems abrupt.

"The inflationary challenges are increasingly rapidly and the need for heavy actions was definitely there. We expect additional 60-75bps more rate hikes for the rest of the year."

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Chris Thomas, Chandini Monnappa, Rama Venkat and Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.