India

India cenbank says policy support is needed for longer for sustained economic recovery

1 minute read

A worker walks past the logo of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) inside its office in New Delhi, India July 8, 2019. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis/File Photo

NEW DELHI, Oct 18 (Reuters) - India'central bank said on Monday policy support is needed for longer for a sustained recovery in Asia's third largest economy from a coronavirus induced slowdown, even as demand has picked up.

Earlier this month, The Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy committee kept interest rates steady at record lows.

Reporting by Aftab Ahmed and Swati Bhat; editing by David Evans

